Further remand for ‘slice attack’ accused

By Ronan Judge

A 30-year-old man accused of using a sharp object to ‘slice’ another man’s face in an alleged daylight attack in Eyre Square has been further remanded in custody.

Sergeant Christy Browne told Galway District Court directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on how the case against Mikalai Fitzmaurice is to proceed.

Fitzmaurice, with an address at Graigue, Adare, County Limerick, is charged with assault causing harm to a man at Eyre Square on January 5, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, as amended.

He is further charged with possession of an article, a blade or which was sharply pointed, made or adapted for use to cause injury to, or, incapacitate another person, contrary to section 9(4) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

The accused has been in custody with consent to bail after Gardai objected to bail at his first court appearance last month.

At the time, Gardaí said it was alleged that Fitzmaurice had an interaction with another man in Eyre Square on January 5 and punched him a number of times.

It is alleged the accused took out a sharply pointed objected and sliced the man’s face.

A Garda told the court the victim was brought by ambulance to the emergency department at University Hospital Galway.

The court heard the man had two wounds to his face and there was a “considerable amount of bleeding”.

The court was told Mikalai Fitzmaurice was stopped and searched a short time later and it is alleged two razor blades were found in his possession.

A Garda said the alleged incident occurred in “broad daylight”, was captured on CCTV and the accused was in effect, allegedly “caught red-handed”.

In court this week, Sergeant Christy Browne asked that the accused be further remanded in custody to February 23, when DPP’s directions should be known.

Fitzmaurice appeared via video-link but a technical issue meant he could hear the court but the court could not hear him, as was the case in all video-link appearances before the court.

Judge Valerie Corcoran asked the accused if he consented to the adjournment and after seeing that the defendant “clearly indicated his consent”, adjourned the case to February 23.

Judge Corcoran also granted solicitor John Martin’s application to come on record for the accused.

Fitzmaurice is also charged that on December 5, 2025, he entered Hessions, Londis, Eyre Square as a trespasser and committed criminal damage.

Sergeant Browne said the DPP had directed summary disposal of that case in the District Court and said it was alleged that Fitzmaurice entered a private accommodation area, caused damage in the stairwell area but did not enter any residence.

Judge Corcoran accepted jurisdiction to hear the case in the District Court.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme