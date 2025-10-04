Further remand for man charged with knife attack
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Ronan Judge
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
By Ronan Judge
The State has been granted a further four weeks in the “very serious matter” of a 25-year-old man accused of assault and knife possession in Galway City.
Ronan Asgari, of no fixed abode, Galway, appeared at Galway District Court on two charges arising from an alleged incident at Moneenageisha Road on August 23.
He is charged with possession of a knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed, contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, and with assaulting a named person and causing them harm, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, as amended by the Criminal Justice Miscellaneous Provisions Act.
Sergeant Joanne McGhee said that the DPP’s directions were not yet available but it was expected they would be ready in four weeks.
Defence barrister, Garry McDonald BL, confirmed his client was not applying for bail.
Judge Catherine Ryan remanded Asgari in custody to appear again on October 20, and granted a defence application for an updated psychiatric report.
At the accused’s last court appearance, a Garda Sergeant described the case as a “very serious matter”.
Funded by Courts Reporting Scheme.
More like this:
Circuit Court to try man on drugs charges
By Ronan Judge The case of a 27-year-old man accused of the sale or supply of drugs in Roscam ...
Cocaine charge after Galway City hotel arrest
By Ronan Judge The case of a man accused of possession of cocaine and criminal damage at a hot...
Jail for man who threatened staff at Galway bus station
By Ronan Judge A man who became aggressive to staff at Galway bus station has received a two m...
Organ recipients and donor families gather for unique thanksgiving celebration
There was strong Galway representation among a congregation of 1,500 from across Ireland and over...
Rugby club’s fundraiser will see street enveloped in hundreds of balls
Hundreds of rugby balls are being released down a steep street in heart of Tuam this weekend - as...
Crowds flock in their droves to enjoy best of Galway’s Docklands Festival
The crowds flocked to see the sea on Sunday – and to enjoy the Galway Docklands Festival, celebra...
Galway-led superhero study defines true values of heroism
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-led study on superheroes is looking to draw ...
Thousands without power across Galway due to Storm Amy
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands of homes across Galway are without power as...
Final approval for new vet course at ATU Mountbellew
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has now been given for a new veterinar...