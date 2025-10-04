Further remand for man charged with knife attack

By Ronan Judge

The State has been granted a further four weeks in the “very serious matter” of a 25-year-old man accused of assault and knife possession in Galway City.

Ronan Asgari, of no fixed abode, Galway, appeared at Galway District Court on two charges arising from an alleged incident at Moneenageisha Road on August 23.

He is charged with possession of a knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed, contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, and with assaulting a named person and causing them harm, contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, as amended by the Criminal Justice Miscellaneous Provisions Act.

Sergeant Joanne McGhee said that the DPP’s directions were not yet available but it was expected they would be ready in four weeks.

Defence barrister, Garry McDonald BL, confirmed his client was not applying for bail.

Judge Catherine Ryan remanded Asgari in custody to appear again on October 20, and granted a defence application for an updated psychiatric report.

At the accused’s last court appearance, a Garda Sergeant described the case as a “very serious matter”.

Funded by Courts Reporting Scheme.