  • Services

Services

Further orange and yellow weather warnings issued for Galway over the weekend ahead of Storm Darragh

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Further orange and yellow weather warnings issued for Galway over the weekend ahead of Storm Darragh
Share story:

Further wind and rain weather warnings have been issued for Galway over the weekend ahead of the arrival of Storm Darragh.

The first comes into effect at lunchtime today – but Met Eireann has now issued an orange warning for tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.

Today’s yellow wind alert is in effect from 1pm until 9pm – and it covers Galway, Clare Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

We’re warned strong and very gusty winds could lead to falling branches, localised debris, and difficult traveling conditions.

Then, there’s a status Orange wind warning for tomorrow as Storm Darragh makes landfall.

It covers Galway, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal from 10pm tomorrow night until 9am on Saturday morning.

Potential impacts include fallen trees, damage to power lines, difficult traveling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave over-topping.

Also in place from 10pm tomorrow night until 10am Saturday morning is a yellow rainfall warning.

It covers all of Connacht, as well as Clare, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, and Westmeath.

There’ll be heavy rain on Friday night followed by heavy showers on Saturday morning, which could cause localised flooding and poor visibility on the roads.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway study shines light on tackling muscle wastage in space

A new study at University of Galway is shining light on tackling muscle wastage in space. The res...

no_space
Local comedian and TikToker hosts gig to raise money

Galway comedian and TikToker, Julie Burke is hosting a comedy gig at the Loughrea Hotel next mont...

no_space
Over 2,000 Galway home energy upgrades supported by Government grants in first 9 months of 2024

Over two thousand home energy upgrades in Galway were supported by Government grant schemes in th...

no_space
Irish Rail confirms resurfacing of pedestrian path from Renmore to Eyre Square

Work is to get underway on the resurfacing of the pedestrian path that runs along the rail line f...

no_space
New immersive tech experience launched for Junior Cycle students in Galway

A new immersive technology experience has been announced for Junior Cycle students in Galway. Lib...

no_space
Galway chocolate company takes home the ‘Best Pitch’ Award at Investor Pitch

Grá Chocolates added another string to its considerable bow, taking home the Best Pitch Award on ...

no_space
Retiring Judge’s reflections on a lifetime ruling from the bench

The only hate mail Judge Mary Fahy remembered receiving during her 31 years presiding over Distri...

no_space
Breaking from Tomorrows for new solo album today

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Now living in London, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Con...

no_space
Ahascragh-Caltra survive titanic semi-final struggle

Ahascragh-Caltra 1-8 Eglish 0-10 (AET) By Gordon Duane in Kinnegad IN what was a tita...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up