Further orange and yellow weather warnings issued for Galway over the weekend ahead of Storm Darragh

Further wind and rain weather warnings have been issued for Galway over the weekend ahead of the arrival of Storm Darragh.

The first comes into effect at lunchtime today – but Met Eireann has now issued an orange warning for tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.

Today’s yellow wind alert is in effect from 1pm until 9pm – and it covers Galway, Clare Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

We’re warned strong and very gusty winds could lead to falling branches, localised debris, and difficult traveling conditions.

Then, there’s a status Orange wind warning for tomorrow as Storm Darragh makes landfall.

It covers Galway, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal from 10pm tomorrow night until 9am on Saturday morning.

Potential impacts include fallen trees, damage to power lines, difficult traveling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave over-topping.

Also in place from 10pm tomorrow night until 10am Saturday morning is a yellow rainfall warning.

It covers all of Connacht, as well as Clare, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, and Westmeath.

There’ll be heavy rain on Friday night followed by heavy showers on Saturday morning, which could cause localised flooding and poor visibility on the roads.