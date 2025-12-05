  • Services

Services

Further infant remains recovered at Tuam Mother and Baby home site

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Further infant remains recovered at Tuam Mother and Baby home site
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Further human remains have been recovered during ongoing excavation works at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

The forensic excavation team has released an update on the ongoing works, which are highly complex and will take years to complete.

The team are excavating with four time periods as reference; workhouse 1841 to 1918; Military, 1918 to 1924; Institutional, 1925 to 1961; and post-institutional, 1961 onwards.

In the latest update, four more sets of remains have been recovered from one area and researchers say all indications are they are coffined infants.

They add they’re consistent with seven sets of human remains previously recovered from the same area.

The team says the layout and size of the graves in this part of the site is consistent evidence there is a burial ground from the time of the operation of the Mother and Baby Home.

This brings the total number of remains uncovered to 18; though a number of those date back to the workhouse era.

Forensic analysis is underway, though work at the site will pause for the Christmas and New Year period.

More like this:
no_space
Two Galway winners at national medtech conference in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were three Galway winners at the Irish Medtech ...

no_space
City Council advices against overnight parking in coastal areas as high tides expected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is advising against parking overn...

no_space
UHG issues public advisory amid high level of flu cases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway is experiencing a sharp ri...

no_space
Suspended sentence for money mule linked to scam of Galway business

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA judge has handed a suspended sentence to a young ma...

no_space
Second taxi protest planned for Galway next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA second taxi protest will take place in Galway city ...

no_space
Major progress for school buildings for Gort, Caltra and Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been major progress for new buildings and ext...

no_space
30,000 Galway premises can now avail of fibre network under national plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than 30 thousand premises across County Galway c...

no_space
Shantalla still in the dark over HSE ‘land grab’

Shantalla residents are ‘none the wiser’ after two HSE information sessions last week where healt...

no_space
Report highlights need for ‘West’ regeneration

By Avril Horan VACANT and underused buildings in Galway’s Westend could be brought back to lif...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up