Further infant remains recovered at Tuam Mother and Baby home site

Further human remains have been recovered during ongoing excavation works at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

The forensic excavation team has released an update on the ongoing works, which are highly complex and will take years to complete.

The team are excavating with four time periods as reference; workhouse 1841 to 1918; Military, 1918 to 1924; Institutional, 1925 to 1961; and post-institutional, 1961 onwards.

In the latest update, four more sets of remains have been recovered from one area and researchers say all indications are they are coffined infants.

They add they’re consistent with seven sets of human remains previously recovered from the same area.

The team says the layout and size of the graves in this part of the site is consistent evidence there is a burial ground from the time of the operation of the Mother and Baby Home.

This brings the total number of remains uncovered to 18; though a number of those date back to the workhouse era.

Forensic analysis is underway, though work at the site will pause for the Christmas and New Year period.