Further details of report into newborn head injuries at UHG revealed

Further details of a report into newborn head injuries at University Hospital Galway have been revealed.

A review was undertaken into nine cases at UHG where babies were diagnosed with a subgaleal hemorrhage.





Saolta recently said the report would not be made public, but that all affected families were provided with information relating to their individual case.

However, some more detail has now been published, which outlines considerations that senior management at UHG should take on board.

The new release by Saolta confirms that all infants were well on discharge and none had suffered a seizure, which is a risk associated with a subgaleal hemorrhage.

Two of the infants required a short course of phototherapy for neonatal jaundice, while another two experienced skull fractures at the back of the head.

It found that the prevalence of neonatal subgaleal haemorrhages in UHG was within published accepted limits, and all nine cases were considered mild.

Saolta acknowledged that the recent audit had not identified any specific issue of concern, and the decision by management to review the cases showed a ‘firm commitment to quality improvement.’

Saolta says no further recurrence of a similar cluster of cases has occurred at UHG since.

The review team provided management in UHG eight points for consideration, each of which have been fully implemented.

