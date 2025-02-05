Further court action against status of Super Junior Ministers Galway TDs Naughton, Grealish and Canney

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy is seeking a high court injunction preventing so-called ‘super junior’ ministers attending Cabinet.

They include Galway TDs Hildegarde Naughton, Sean Canney and Noel Grealish.

He says their attendance is against the Constitution, and follows a separate judicial review initiated by Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly recently on the same issue.

The Constitution stipulates a limit of 15 government ministers at Cabinet.

However, Paul Murphy believes a recent article by former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed efforts to get around that: