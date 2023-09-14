Furbo Woman wins Commercial Excellence Awards at Iarnrod Eireann CX Awards

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A Furbo woman has won an award for Commercial Excellence at the first Iarnród Eireann CX Awards.

Kathy O’Donnell was named as the winner at the ceremony in the Aviva Stadium yesterday, for her work as a Business Development Manager at Ceannt Station in Eyre Square.





The CX Awards focuses on employees who are nominated for exceptional customer service-and upholding company values.

