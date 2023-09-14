  • Services

Services

Furbo Woman wins Commercial Excellence Awards at Iarnrod Eireann CX Awards

Published:

Furbo Woman wins Commercial Excellence Awards at Iarnrod Eireann CX Awards
Share story:

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A Furbo woman has won an award for Commercial Excellence at the first Iarnród Eireann CX Awards.

Kathy O’Donnell was named as the winner at the ceremony in the Aviva Stadium yesterday, for her work as a Business Development Manager at Ceannt Station in Eyre Square.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The CX Awards focuses on employees who are nominated for exceptional customer service-and upholding company values.

 

 

The post Furbo Woman wins Commercial Excellence Awards at Iarnrod Eireann CX Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway set to benefit from LauraLynn community centre opening in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is set to be the site of a new community service base ...

no_space
University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is next week hosting its first Sustainable De...

no_space
Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal has been made for Galway County Council to appoint a lo...

no_space
Three more men in court this afternoon over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three more men are due in court this afternoon as part of ongoing ...

no_space
Bail refused for two men charged over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Bail has been refused for two men accused of involvement in a significant altercation at the Galw...

no_space
Three further arrests in investigation into brawl at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have made three further arrests as part of ongoing investig...

no_space
Park and Ride being considered to address parking issues at Connemara beaches

Park and Ride is one possible solution being considered to tackle parking issues at Connemara bea...

no_space
5,700 people in Galway upgraded through Skillnet last year

Galway Bay FM newsroom-More than 5,700 people and 1,500 businesses in Galway upskilled through na...

no_space
New bereavement room opens at Portiuncula Hospital maternity unit

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A new bereavement room has opened at the Maternity Unit at Portiuncula Hos...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up