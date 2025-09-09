  • Services

Services

Furbo parents say proposed safety measures at the school don't go far enough

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Furbo parents say proposed safety measures at the school don't go far enough
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Parents and residents in Furbo say they are frustrated and concerned that the proposed safety measures at the school don’t go far enough

Galway County Council has committed to installing raised zebra crossings and signage but the local committee Coiste Sábháilteachta Na Forbacha says pedestrian traffic lights and a reduced speed limit outside the school are vital

Parent and committee member Matthew Nevin says the children don’t feel safe

 

Príomhoide of Scoil na bhForbacha Áine Ní Thuathail believes the proposed zebra crossing will not provide the level of safety needed, particularly given the volume and speed of traffic outside the school.

She and the committee are calling on people over the age of 16 to make their voices heard before the Active Travel consultation deadline of Friday week 19th September

More like this:
no_space
Former Galway TD admits to driving under the influence of cocaine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA former Galway East Fianna Fáil and Labour TD has ad...

no_space
Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland plants tree at Galway Community College

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has attended a ...

no_space
Council to consider scrapping city parking machines in favour of app

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is to consider scrapping city par...

no_space
Garda appeal over 80 year old man missing from city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are searching for an 80-year-old man missing f...

no_space
Approval for major expansion of Planet Galway bowling alley and arcade at Headford Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a major expansion at The Planet Galway ente...

no_space
Outdated traffic lights to be replaced at key Tuam junctions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew sets of traffic lights are to be installed at two...

no_space
Call for Garda "blitz" on e-scooters using city footpaths

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for a Garda "blitz" on e-scooters and ...

no_space
Galway Chamber highlights importance of bringing buildings back into use

Bringing vacant buildings back into use can play a transformative role in housing delivery, urban...

no_space
Trail used by Olympian Mick Molloy named in his honour

A popular trail in the heart of Oughterard once used by the town’s phenomenal Olympian for cross-...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up