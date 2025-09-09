Furbo parents say proposed safety measures at the school don't go far enough

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Parents and residents in Furbo say they are frustrated and concerned that the proposed safety measures at the school don’t go far enough

Galway County Council has committed to installing raised zebra crossings and signage but the local committee Coiste Sábháilteachta Na Forbacha says pedestrian traffic lights and a reduced speed limit outside the school are vital

Parent and committee member Matthew Nevin says the children don’t feel safe

Príomhoide of Scoil na bhForbacha Áine Ní Thuathail believes the proposed zebra crossing will not provide the level of safety needed, particularly given the volume and speed of traffic outside the school.

She and the committee are calling on people over the age of 16 to make their voices heard before the Active Travel consultation deadline of Friday week 19th September