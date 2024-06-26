Furbo native is new Chair of Údarás na Gaeltachta
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Furbo native Siobhán Ní Ghadhra is the new Chair of Gaeltacht development authority Údarás na Gaeltachta.
Siobhán, who will hold the post until the end of the year, has experience in television, animation and live broadcasting.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Danú media founder has won two Emmy awards, and is currently a member of the TG4 board.
She has served as Chief Operations Officer with Telegael, as a member of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the University of Galway’s External Strategy Board.
Siobhán Ní Ghadhra was appointed Chair of Údarás by Ministers Catherine Martin and Thomas Byrne.
The post Furbo native is new Chair of Údarás na Gaeltachta appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
An Post confirms Oughterard will retain its post office
An Post has confirmed that Oughterard will retain its post office. The village’s current po...
Clonberne native appointed Bank of Ireland Area Director for the West, Midlands and North East
Clonberne native Marie Meehan has been appointed Bank of Ireland’s Area Director for the We...
Councillor Michael Connolly elected Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe district
Councillor Michael Connolly has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe district. The veter...
Slight drop in crime offences reported in Galway
There has been a slight drop in the number of crime offences reported in the Galway Garda Divisio...
Galway Film Fleadh announces full programme for the 36th Edition
This year’s Galway Film Fleadh includes a strand of football themed films, coinciding with ...
University of Galway President to step down
The University of Galway has announced that Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh is to step down from hi...
Ahascragh native Senator slams Government’s “allergy to science” over dog attacks on livestock
Sheep and dogs will suffer because of the Department of Agriculture’s “allergy to sci...
Ballygar GP warns 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction “only tip of the iceberg”
The 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction reported by the Health Research Board is only the &...
Killary Adventure Company secures global environment and social responsibility cert
Galway based Killary Adventure Company has been awarded the B Corp cert for global environment an...