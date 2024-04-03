  • Services

Funerals of local mother and 2 daughters killed in Mayo crash taking place today

Published:

Funerals of local mother and 2 daughters killed in Mayo crash taking place today
The funerals of Una Bowden and her two daughters are taking place in Donegal today.

47 year old Una, and her two children, 14 year old Ciara and 9 year old Saoirse, from Gortachalla were killed in a road crash in Mayo last week.


The small town of Raphoe in Donegal will be the scene of a tragic funeral cortege today as Una Carlin-Bowden and her daughters Ciara and Saoirse are laid to rest.

The three were taken from Mayo University Hospital after the crash to Donegal on Sunday to the home of Una’s father John Carlin.

The funeral procession will leave the Carlin house at 11am this morning and travel to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for their funeral mass at 12 noon.

The post Funerals of local mother and 2 daughters killed in Mayo crash taking place today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

