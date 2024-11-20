Funeral underway of renowned Ballinasloe businessman Colm McLoughlin

The funeral is underway this evening of renowned Ballinasloe native businessman Colm McLoughlin.

He died in the UK on October 30th aged 81 following a short illness.

He was among the founders of global travel retail giant Dubai Duty Free in the 1980s.

Under his leadership, it became one of the largest single airport operations in the world.

He began his retailing career in London in 1960 working for high-street chain Woolworths.

He was a long term resident of Ennis, County Clare while working for Shannon Duty Free.

He was also a recipient of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award in 2014 for his services to Ireland.

Colm Mc Loughlin is Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis until 7.30 this evening.

He will be laid to rest in Illaunamanagh Cemetery, Shannon after his funeral mass in Ennis Cathedral at 11 tomorrow morning.

He’s survived by his wife Breeda, children Tyna, Niall and Amanda, grandchildren Erin and Ethan and a wide circle of extended family, friends and colleagues.