Funeral of Saoirse Ruane takes place this afternoon

The Funeral of Saoirse Ruane will be held this afternoon in Kiltullagh.

12 year old Saoirse captured the hearts of the nation with her appearance on the Late Late Show in 2020 which inspired the programme’s charity Appeal.





That appeal raised €6 million and has since raised €21 million for different causes.

Messages of condolences have been sent by President Michael D Higgins, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with a tribute paid by Ryan Tubridy who presented the programme that evening.

Following her reposal at the family home, the Funeral cortège will arrive to St Peter and Paul’s Church in Kiltullagh at 1.45pm this afternoon for Mass at 2pm.

Following mass, Saoírse will be laid to rest in Bullaun Cemetery

