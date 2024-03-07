  • Services

Funeral of much loved Saoírse Ruane to take place on Friday and Sunday

The funeral of Athenry’s Saoírse Ruane, who captured the heart of the nation on the Toy Show in Covid times, is to take place tomorrow and Sunday

12 year-old Saoírse from Kiltullagh passed away on Tuesday after a long and brave battle with cancer


Saoírse is survived by her Mam and Dad Roseanna and Ollie, her sister Farrah Rose, her half-sister Rebecca, her grandparents Anne Ruane and Tony and Ann Brehony, and a wide circle of family and friends

However, in a post on Instagram today the family acknowledged the fact that Saoirse was loved across the country

They said – We think of you all today also as we know how much Saoírse was loved by the nation and the effect she had on so many people’s lives.

It also said – Cancer you stole her from us, the life we had and our dreams. Life will never be the same

Saoírse inspired many fundraising efforts for children’s charities – one of those was ‘Sing For Saoirse’ which raised €60,000 for Galway Sick Kids Foundation.

Here is a clip of Saoírse singing, backed by Bravo Theatre group:

