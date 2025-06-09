Funeral of Connemara fire victim Sonia 'Sunny' Jacobs taking place today and tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The funeral of Sonia ‘Sunny’ Jacobs, who died last week in a house fire in Casla is taking place today and tomorrow.

Ms Jacobs spent many years on death row in the US before being acquitted, and she moved to Ireland in the late 1990s.

Her carer, 31 year old Kevin Kelly, who also died in the fire last Tuesday, was laid to rest yesterday, and was remembered as a ‘free spirit’ who would ‘go above and beyond’ for anyone.

77 year old Sunny Jacobs is reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home in Knock, Inverin from 5 to 7 this evening.

A cremation and a short service will be held at Shannon Crematorium at noon tomorrow, with a livestream available online.