A funeral fund for Kevin Kelly, who died in a house fire in Casla, has surpassed €5,000.

The 31 year old died in the incident last week, along with death row survivor 77 year old Sonia ‘Sunny’ Jacobs.

The Go Fund Me was set up to help the family cover funeral costs for Kevin, with any funds raised over the target going to Cancer Care West.

Kevin’s father and partner have both recently been supported by the charity after undergoing cancer treatment.