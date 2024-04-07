Funeral arrangements for man who died in work place accident in Tuam have been released
Published:
-
-
The funeral arrangements for the man who died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam on Friday have been released.
The deceased has been named locally as Pat Lardner from Kincullia, Loughrea, originally from Cashla Athenry.
Gardaí were alerted about an incident on Friday morning along with the Health and Safety Authority who were notified and attended the scene.
Mr Lardner will lie in repose in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30 pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Bullaun New Cemetery.
