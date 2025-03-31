Funeral arrangements confirmed for Galway crime writer Ken Bruen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The funeral arrangements for hugely popular Galway crime writer Ken Bruen, who passed away at the age of 74, have been confirmed.

Best known for his Jack Taylor crime series, Bruen authored more than 50 books over a distinguished career, making him one of Ireland’s most prominent crime writers.

Ken Bruen passed away on Saturday night at University Hospital Galway, and is survived by his wife, Phyl Kennedy, and their daughter, Grace.

Funeral arrangements below:

Reposing in Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin, on Wednesday the 2nd of April from 5:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street.

Ken’s Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday the 3rd of April at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery Bohermore.