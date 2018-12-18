Funds allocated for Turloughmore Road safety signage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been granted for the installation of safety signage on the R354 in Turloughmore.

Discretionary funding from the council has been allocated by Athenry Oranmore area councillor Jim Cuddy to have the signage erected at the Cahernahoon Road Junction.

Locals have repeatedly highlighted concerns over the increased numbers of speeding lorries on the road over the last year.

At 9, hear Cllr Cuddy who says the new signs will be installed as soon as possible..