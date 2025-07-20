Fundraising presentation cut short after Aran RNLI crew gets call for MediVac

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It started out as a day of celebration for the volunteer crew of the Aran Islands lifeboat – accepting a cheque for more than €5,000 raised by three young ladies – but as if to prove that there are no certainties at sea, it ended with a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr.
The Inis Mór-based crew had been visiting the neighbouring island of Inis Oírr on Friday to meet with Aoibhe, Síle, and Éadaoin who had raised €5,253 for the Aran Islands RNLI.
Earlier in the year, the three young women made the brave decision to chop off their long hair in aid of two special charities.
The first was the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity which helps provide wigs to people living with long-term hair loss. And on the last day of the school year, the three had cut 14 inches off their long hair and donated it to the charity.
This time the three chose to donate the money they raised to the Aran Islands RNLI. Living on an island they know first-hand how vital the RNLI lifeboats are for an island community.
The crew were welcomed by the families and friends of Aoibhe, Síle and Éadaoin – including Éadaoin’s family who had made the long journey from Wexford for the occasion.
However, the celebration was cut short when the Coast Guard tasked the lifeboat for a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr.
The crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat where they were safely transferred to Ros a Mhíl and into the care of an awaiting ambulance.
Fundraising volunteer Lena O’Connell offered a big thank you to ‘these three inspiring women, giving not only to one but two charities’.
“Fundraising is always challenging with so many amazing causes out there. We were honoured and delighted when the ladies chose the Aran Islands RNLI,” she said.
“We would also like to thank the local doctor in Inis Oírr for their co-operation and wish the patient a speedy recovery,” she added.
Pictured: Síle, Aoibhe and Éadaoin with the money they raised for the Aran Islands RNLI. Photo: Cormac Coyne
