  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Fundraising presentation cut short after Aran RNLI crew gets call for MediVac

Published:

Fundraising presentation cut short after Aran RNLI crew gets call for MediVac
Share story:

It started out as a day of celebration for the volunteer crew of the Aran Islands lifeboat – accepting a cheque for more than €5,000 raised by three young ladies – but as if to prove that there are no certainties at sea, it ended with a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr.

The Inis Mór-based crew had been visiting the neighbouring island of Inis Oírr on Friday to meet with Aoibhe, Síle, and Éadaoin who had raised €5,253 for the Aran Islands RNLI.

Earlier in the year, the three young women made the brave decision to chop off their long hair in aid of two special charities.

The first was the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity which helps provide wigs to people living with long-term hair loss. And on the last day of the school year, the three had cut 14 inches off their long hair and donated it to the charity.

This time the three chose to donate the money they raised to the Aran Islands RNLI. Living on an island they know first-hand how vital the RNLI lifeboats are for an island community.

The crew were welcomed by the families and friends of Aoibhe, Síle and Éadaoin – including Éadaoin’s family who had made the long journey from Wexford for the occasion.

However, the celebration was cut short when the Coast Guard tasked the lifeboat for a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr.

The crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat where they were safely transferred to Ros a Mhíl and into the care of an awaiting ambulance.

Fundraising volunteer Lena O’Connell offered a big thank you to ‘these three inspiring women, giving not only to one but two charities’.

“Fundraising is always challenging with so many amazing causes out there. We were honoured and delighted when the ladies chose the Aran Islands RNLI,” she said.

“We would also like to thank the local doctor in Inis Oírr for their co-operation and wish the patient a speedy recovery,” she added.

Pictured: Síle, Aoibhe and Éadaoin with the money they raised for the Aran Islands RNLI. Photo: Cormac Coyne

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Mountbellew fundraiser is critical to help stave off vulture fund calling in massive debt

The future of a rural Galway golf club – founded almost a century ago – is under real threat as m...

no_space
Cast and crew gather again to mark 50th anniversary screening of seminal movie

The movie itself is regarded as seminal to the development of Irish language film-making – but 50...

no_space
Taoiseach pledges to examine "poor" LEADER funding in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Taoiseach has pledged to examine alleged "poor" a...

no_space
Bishop Eamonn Casey’s remains moved from Galway Cathedral Crypt

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBishop Eamonn Casey’s remains have been moved from Ga...

no_space
BREAKING: Bishop Casey’s remains removed from Cathedral

The remains of Bishop Eamonn Casey have been removed from Galway Cathedral and ‘entrusted to the ...

no_space
Award-winning restaurateur JP McMahon opens new venue focused on Japanese street food

Multi-award-winning restaurateur JP McMahon unveiled his latest endeavour at the weekend – the ne...

no_space
Time to put rail corridor firmly back on track

A backbench TD has demanded that the Government provides a timeframe for work to commence on reop...

no_space
Hundreds of all ages turn out to enjoy National Play Day in Tuam’s Palace Grounds

Families from across Galway gathered to mark National Play Day recently – and to celebrate this y...

no_space
Local and global visitors flock to city for Galway International Arts Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFrom the heart of Galway city, to the east of the cou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up