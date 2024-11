A fundraising information event is being held this Thursday for the new Community Centre in Maigh Cuilinn.

It’s hoped works on the long-awaited multi-functional facility at Killarainey Woods will begin next year.

Government support funding of six million euro was announced for the project earlier this year.

Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuilinn is inviting members of the public to the Fundraising Campaign, taking place at Wildlands in Moycullen this Thursday at 7PM.