Fundraiser launched for new playground in Letterfrack – with “win a Christmas” as top prize
A fundraiser with a unique twist has been launched in Connemara – offering one person the chance to “win a Christmas” in aid of a new playground for Letterfrack.
Letterfrack National School Parents Association is hoping to raise €25 thousand for the new facility.
The prize aims to provide the winner with everything they could possibly need for Christmas – including gifts and a tree with lights.
Organiser Siobhan Bennett says they’ve had great support from local businesses.
