Funding top-up clears the way for Newcastle centre

A government funding top-up that will enable the proposed new Newcastle Community Centre to proceed to tender and construction has been announced by Minister of State Noel Grealish

An extra allocation of €800,000 has been made to make up a shortfall in funding for the long-awaited €5m-plus project.

“This funding top-up, which I have secured from the Minister for Community and Rural Development, Dara Calleary, means that this shovel-ready project can go to tender immediately,” said Minister Grealish.

The two-storey centre is to be built on a two-acre site at Moyola Park Lane and will include meeting rooms, a hall for sports and other uses, a community café and a tennis court.

Preparatory work has already started on the site, close to the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre and the Educate Together National School.

“It’s a much-needed facility that has been several decades in the making and I have to pay tribute to the work of the Newcastle Combined Community Association, which was set up in 2004 with the aim of securing a community centre for the area.

“Led by their chairman Seamus Davey, they have done trojan work to bring the project to the stage that it has reached today and it will be a proud day for them when it finally opens, possibly by the end of next year or, if not, early 2027,” said Minister Grealish.

“It will be a facility for young and old, in an area that lost one of its main social focal points in recent years with the closure of the local hotel.”

The Galway West Independent TD said he had worked tirelessly for years to help bring the Newcastle Community Centre to fruition, the breakthrough coming when he persuaded the then Minister for Community and Rural Development, to establish a €30m fund for new community centres.

Last year, then Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed funding of €4.3m for the Newcastle centre, with a local contribution of 10% coming from Galway City Council and local fundraising.

“But with building costs escalating so rapidly, it emerged that there was a considerable gap to be filled for the project to proceed to completion.

“I am delighted to announce that Minister Calleary has agreed to my request and made a top-up allocation of €800,000 to close that gap. The project can now go to tender and it is hoped building work can commence next year,’’ added Minister Grealish.

Pictured: Big step forward: the planned Newcastle Community Centre.