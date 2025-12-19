Funding top-up clears the way for Newcastle centre
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
A government funding top-up that will enable the proposed new Newcastle Community Centre to proceed to tender and construction has been announced by Minister of State Noel Grealish
An extra allocation of €800,000 has been made to make up a shortfall in funding for the long-awaited €5m-plus project.
“This funding top-up, which I have secured from the Minister for Community and Rural Development, Dara Calleary, means that this shovel-ready project can go to tender immediately,” said Minister Grealish.
The two-storey centre is to be built on a two-acre site at Moyola Park Lane and will include meeting rooms, a hall for sports and other uses, a community café and a tennis court.
Preparatory work has already started on the site, close to the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre and the Educate Together National School.
“It’s a much-needed facility that has been several decades in the making and I have to pay tribute to the work of the Newcastle Combined Community Association, which was set up in 2004 with the aim of securing a community centre for the area.
“Led by their chairman Seamus Davey, they have done trojan work to bring the project to the stage that it has reached today and it will be a proud day for them when it finally opens, possibly by the end of next year or, if not, early 2027,” said Minister Grealish.
“It will be a facility for young and old, in an area that lost one of its main social focal points in recent years with the closure of the local hotel.”
The Galway West Independent TD said he had worked tirelessly for years to help bring the Newcastle Community Centre to fruition, the breakthrough coming when he persuaded the then Minister for Community and Rural Development, to establish a €30m fund for new community centres.
Last year, then Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed funding of €4.3m for the Newcastle centre, with a local contribution of 10% coming from Galway City Council and local fundraising.
“But with building costs escalating so rapidly, it emerged that there was a considerable gap to be filled for the project to proceed to completion.
“I am delighted to announce that Minister Calleary has agreed to my request and made a top-up allocation of €800,000 to close that gap. The project can now go to tender and it is hoped building work can commence next year,’’ added Minister Grealish.
Pictured: Big step forward: the planned Newcastle Community Centre.
More like this:
More than a quarter of its property not registered to Galway City Council
More than a quarter of Galway City Council’s identified property, including land, are not registe...
Old mill to be new base for School of Law
Plans to transform a former mill building that is more than 200 years old into a new School of La...
Tonery’s comes tumbling down to make way for hotel
One of Galway’s best-known pubs has come tumbling down — to make way for a new hotel in Bohermore...
Accused pleads guilty to raping girl almost 50 years ago
By Ronan Judge A 63-year-old man has a signed guilty plea to the rape of a girl in Galway almo...
Man was found walking street with a golf club
By Ronan Judge A 25-year-old man had no "valid reason" he was allegedly seen walking with a go...
Man charged with charity shop burglary
By Ronan Judge A 28-year-old man accused of burglary and trespass offences at a charity shop a...
Man found in possession of ‘vicious-looking’ knife
By Ronan Judge A "passionate" musician and craftsman who was arrested in Galway in possession ...
Loughrea to get nothing easy against seasoned Slaugthneil
By DARREN KELLY SEVEN weeks since achieving back-to-back county titles for the first time ever...
Man ‘out of his head’ on drugs directed firework at Gardaí
By Ronan Judge GARDAÍ were forced to run for cover after a man who was "out of his head" on dr...