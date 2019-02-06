Funding secured for upgrade of Martin roundabout to signalised junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured for the upgrade of Martin roundabout outside Galway Clinic to a signalised junction.

The junction would provide primary access to Ardaun at the southern section which will provide bus priority, as well as full pedestrian and cyclist crossing facilities.

It’s being provided as part of an overall plan to develop the Ardaun area for housing.

Ardaun is located on 164 hectares on the east side of the city and has been designated as a major urban housing delivery site under the Rebuilding Ireland programme.

