Funding secured for Galway Autism Partnership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has secured for Galway Autism Partnership to enable the service to keep its doors open into the new year.

The community-based charity was set up in 2011 and provides supports and services to autistic people and their families in the city and county.

However, in recent weeks the charity had warned it faces closure by Christmas amid a severe funding crisis.

Galway Autism Partnership has, to-date, not received any state-funding despite a huge number of referrals to the service coming directly from the HSE.

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1..