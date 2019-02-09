Funding secured for Dunkellin Bridge structural works

Funding to the tune of €420,000 has been allocated to carry out essential structural works on part of a South Galway bridge that collapsed around five months ago.

Part of the Dunkellin Bridge collapsed last September while works were being carried out on the structure, which dates back to the early 1800s.

The part that collapsed will be replaced by a new single span section while the funding announced by the Department of Transport will go towards structural works on the existing section.

And local councillors Joe Byrne and Martina Kinane have been assured that the bridge will reopen to traffic by May or June.

Its closure has cause serious disruption for residents and parents of children attending a local national school.

The latest funding will go towards remedial works the section of the seven-arch bridge which remains.

The works involve the strengthening of the walls along the bridge, preventing the walls along the face of the bridge separating from the main structure and works on the remaining arches.

Cllr Byrne said that it was essential that the two separate projects on the bridge – the replacement of the section that collapsed and the remedial works to the existing structure – be delivered at the one time.

A recent public meeting heard that a single-span replacement would be delivered much quicker than a two-span bridge which would have necessitated approval from An Bord Pleanala.

