Funding of €3.4m for Galway group water schemes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of €3.4m has been announced for group water schemes across Galway.

It’s part of the third round of funding, worth €74m nationwide, under the Rural Water Programme 2024-2026.

This funding will support measures including water source protection, compliance with water quality standards, leakage reduction and expanding coverage from the public network.

The largest allocation in Galway is €450 thousand for Kilbannon Group Water Scheme.

Other big allocations include the following Group Water Schemes:

Anbally & District €400 thousand; Claregalway No. 1 €260 thousand; Peterswell – Castledaly €254 thousand; New Inn – Corrabaun €210 thousand; Clontuskert €199 thousand; Moyglass €193 thousand and Cappataggle €181 thousand.

The complete list: