Funding of €3.4m for Galway group water schemes

Published:

Funding of €3.4m for Galway group water schemes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of €3.4m has been announced for group water schemes across Galway.

It’s part of the third round of funding, worth €74m nationwide, under the Rural Water Programme 2024-2026.

This funding will support measures including water source protection, compliance with water quality standards, leakage reduction and expanding coverage from the public network.

The largest allocation in Galway is €450 thousand for Kilbannon Group Water Scheme.

Other big allocations include the following Group Water Schemes:

Anbally & District €400 thousand; Claregalway No. 1 €260 thousand; Peterswell – Castledaly €254 thousand; New Inn – Corrabaun €210 thousand; Clontuskert €199 thousand; Moyglass €193 thousand and Cappataggle €181 thousand.

The complete list:

Galway

Boyounagh – Ballyedmond GWS

€23,800

Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention

Galway

Cloonatleva GWS

€25,500

Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention

Galway

Cloonigney GWS

€26,600

Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention

Galway

Rea GWS

€21,250

Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention

Galway

New Inn – Corrabaun GWS

€210,316

Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention

Galway

Moyglass (Loughrea) GWS

€193,116

Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention

Galway

New Inn – Corrabaun GWS

€27,434

Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention

Galway

Cappataggle GWS – Extension to Kilmeen Cross and Killoran

€30,345

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Cappataggle GWS – Extension to Mullagh

€180,625

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Clontuskert GWS – Extension to Tristaun

€198,968

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Coole GWS – Extension towards Kiltartan

€47,600

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Gortanummera GWS – Extension towards Gorteenphadder

€51,000

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Kiltiernan GWS – Extension to Killeenavara

€11,297

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Peterswell – Castledaly GWS – Extension to Ballygunneen, Ballybackagh, Caherlinny and Issertkelly.

€254,000

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Milltown GWS – Extension towards Graigueachullaire

€119,191

Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS

Galway

Aillebrack (Ballyconneely) GWS

€60,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Anbally & District GWS

€400,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Ballybodkin (Ballyboggan) (Kilconnell) GWS

€15,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Castlegar West (Ahascragh) GWS

€30,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Claregalway No. 1 GWS

€260,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Corboley – Morgan GWS

€20,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Currenrue (Corranroo) GWS

€40,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Doonloughan (Dunloughan) (Ballyconneely) GWS

€40,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Fartown (Faartan) (Glenamaddy) GWS

€10,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Foreglas Dolan (Ballyconneely) GWS

€100,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Galway Road (Dunmore) GWS

€13,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Glengowla – Leam GWS

€40,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Kilbannon GWS

€450,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Tyrone (Kilcolgan) GWS

€90,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Toureen – Tarrea (Kinvara) GWS

€8,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Templemartin (Parke Rowe) GWS

€35,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Kiniska GWS

€40,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Strand Road (Ballyconneely) GWS

€5,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Knockmaskehill (Glenamaddy) GWS

€30,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Lowville No. 2 (Ahascragh) GWS

€60,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Mannin (Ballyconneely) GWS

€60,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Menus (Dunmore) GWS

€45,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Moanbaun (Athenry) GWS

€40,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Moher (Ballinasloe) GWS

€12,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Murvey – Dolan (Ballyconneely) GWS

€80,000

Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes

Galway

Develop Automated Audit Management System.

€25,500

Measure A9 – Innovative demonstration projects
