Funding of €3.4m for Galway group water schemes

Funding of €3.4m has been announced for group water schemes across Galway.
It’s part of the third round of funding, worth €74m nationwide, under the Rural Water Programme 2024-2026.
This funding will support measures including water source protection, compliance with water quality standards, leakage reduction and expanding coverage from the public network.
The largest allocation in Galway is €450 thousand for Kilbannon Group Water Scheme.
Other big allocations include the following Group Water Schemes:
Anbally & District €400 thousand; Claregalway No. 1 €260 thousand; Peterswell – Castledaly €254 thousand; New Inn – Corrabaun €210 thousand; Clontuskert €199 thousand; Moyglass €193 thousand and Cappataggle €181 thousand.
The complete list:
|
Galway
|
Boyounagh – Ballyedmond GWS
|
€23,800
|
Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention
|
Galway
|
Cloonatleva GWS
|
€25,500
|
Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention
|
Galway
|
Cloonigney GWS
|
€26,600
|
Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention
|
Galway
|
Rea GWS
|
€21,250
|
Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention
|
Galway
|
New Inn – Corrabaun GWS
|
€210,316
|
Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention
|
Galway
|
Moyglass (Loughrea) GWS
|
€193,116
|
Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention
|
Galway
|
New Inn – Corrabaun GWS
|
€27,434
|
Measure A4 – Water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention
|
Galway
|
Cappataggle GWS – Extension to Kilmeen Cross and Killoran
|
€30,345
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Cappataggle GWS – Extension to Mullagh
|
€180,625
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Clontuskert GWS – Extension to Tristaun
|
€198,968
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Coole GWS – Extension towards Kiltartan
|
€47,600
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Gortanummera GWS – Extension towards Gorteenphadder
|
€51,000
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Kiltiernan GWS – Extension to Killeenavara
|
€11,297
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Peterswell – Castledaly GWS – Extension to Ballygunneen, Ballybackagh, Caherlinny and Issertkelly.
|
€254,000
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Milltown GWS – Extension towards Graigueachullaire
|
€119,191
|
Measure A5 – Extensions to existing private GWS and new GWS
|
Galway
|
Aillebrack (Ballyconneely) GWS
|
€60,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Anbally & District GWS
|
€400,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Ballybodkin (Ballyboggan) (Kilconnell) GWS
|
€15,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Castlegar West (Ahascragh) GWS
|
€30,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Claregalway No. 1 GWS
|
€260,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Corboley – Morgan GWS
|
€20,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Currenrue (Corranroo) GWS
|
€40,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Doonloughan (Dunloughan) (Ballyconneely) GWS
|
€40,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Fartown (Faartan) (Glenamaddy) GWS
|
€10,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Foreglas Dolan (Ballyconneely) GWS
|
€100,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Galway Road (Dunmore) GWS
|
€13,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Glengowla – Leam GWS
|
€40,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Kilbannon GWS
|
€450,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Tyrone (Kilcolgan) GWS
|
€90,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Toureen – Tarrea (Kinvara) GWS
|
€8,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Templemartin (Parke Rowe) GWS
|
€35,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Kiniska GWS
|
€40,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Strand Road (Ballyconneely) GWS
|
€5,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Knockmaskehill (Glenamaddy) GWS
|
€30,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Lowville No. 2 (Ahascragh) GWS
|
€60,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Mannin (Ballyconneely) GWS
|
€60,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Menus (Dunmore) GWS
|
€45,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Moanbaun (Athenry) GWS
|
€40,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Moher (Ballinasloe) GWS
|
€12,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Murvey – Dolan (Ballyconneely) GWS
|
€80,000
|
Measure A6 – Taking-in-charge of GWS and Group Sewerage Schemes
|
Galway
|
Develop Automated Audit Management System.
|
€25,500
|
Measure A9 – Innovative demonstration projects