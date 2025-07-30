  • Services

Funding of €21m for 'groundbreaking' Galway health-tech projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of €21m has been awarded for two ‘groundbreaking’ high-tech health projects in Galway.

One is a revolutionary new cancer therapy – while the other is an advanced heart pump.

The funding is through the Government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

The largest allocation of €12m has been allocated to a health project led by the Spiddal branch of Lift Biosciences, University of Galway and Shannon-based Hooke Bio.

It’s called N-LIFT, and it aims to overcome treatment resistance in advanced or metastatic tumors that are no longer responding to therapy.

The funding awarded to this project is the largest in DTIF history – and it’ll enable the first human trials to get underway.

Meanwhile, more than €9m has been awarded to a heart pump project led by city-based medtech firms Cardiacbooster and Integer, and Dublin-based Foundry Innovation & Research 1.

It aims to tackle cardiogenic shock – a life-threatening condition where the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.

