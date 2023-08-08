Funding grant for new medieval exhibition at Galway City Museum
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Museum has received a funding grant for a new strand to its medieval exhibition.
The Tourism Department has awarded €14,000 to the museum for the new display which focuses on medieval craftsmanship.
The exhibition contains a display of silver and stone artefacts associated with medieval Galway.
Over €170,000 has been awarded to museums across the country for various cultural projects.
