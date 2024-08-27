Funding has been allocated to two Galway projects under the Disability and Participation Awareness Fund.

In total, 14 projects across the country will share from a central pot worth €2.6m.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

€79 thousand will support a Migrant Health Alliance Ireland project on how disabilities are viewed, understood and supported within the migrant community in Galway, Louth and Dublin.

And a further €56 thousand will help the Baboró Festival for Children provide creative sensory workshops in Galway schools.

The post Funding for two Galway projects under Disability and Participation Awareness Fund appeared first on Galway Bay FM.