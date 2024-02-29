  • Services

Services

Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin

Published:

Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin
Share story:

Inis Meáin is to get funding for three walking trails, as part of the largest ever expansion of Ireland’s National Walks Scheme.

62 new trails have been announced across 17 counties by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The three trails benefitting in Inis Meáin will be at Lúb Dún Chonchúir, Lúb Cill Cheannannach and Lúb Dún Fearbhaí.

Minister Humphreys says the new trails will be a huge boost to all of the communities involved

The post Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Lidl in Gort set to be demolished and rebuilt

Lidl in Gort is set to be demolished – and replaced with a brand new and improved building....

no_space
Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan

Gort and Athenry have been chosen for Galway for the Government’s new Town Centre First pla...

no_space
Missing teen from Tuam found safe and well

A teenager who has been missing from Tuam since February 10th has been found safe and well. 16 ye...

no_space
University of Galway launch Seachtain na Gaeilge programme

University of Galway Students Union are launching their Seachtain na Gaeilge programme of events ...

no_space
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty joins new Independent Ireland party

Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty is joining the newly formed Independent Ireland party. It ...

no_space
Dunmore CS’s dream run is halted by Donegal foes

Abbey VS 2-17 Dunmore CS 1-13 By Ivan Smyth at Kent Park A nine-point haul from All-Irel...

no_space
St Raphael’s end long wait for All-Ireland camogie title

St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 3-6 St. Mary’s, New Ross 1-9 By Eanna O’Reilly in Abbeyleix ST R...

no_space
Garadice find Sanctuary via talent and connection

Arts Week with Judy Murphy You wouldn’t want to be too sensitive as a member of the four-stron...

no_space
The looks of Sally O’Brien and the allure of fruit-and-nut bars

Country Living with Francis Farragher AT times we come across unusual media eccentricities, no...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up