Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin

Inis Meáin is to get funding for three walking trails, as part of the largest ever expansion of Ireland’s National Walks Scheme.

62 new trails have been announced across 17 counties by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.





The three trails benefitting in Inis Meáin will be at Lúb Dún Chonchúir, Lúb Cill Cheannannach and Lúb Dún Fearbhaí.

Minister Humphreys says the new trails will be a huge boost to all of the communities involved

