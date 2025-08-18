  • Services

Funding for seven Galway projects under Communicating Europe Initiative

Funding for seven Galway projects under Communicating Europe Initiative
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Seven Galway projects are to receive funding under the Communicating Europe Initiative

It supports voluntary organisations, educational institutions, and local authorities in promoting public engagement with EU issues

The Galway projects will share €48,000, as part of €345,500 for 66 projects nationwide

In Galway, Ardán is to get €10,000; University of Galway School of Law and Liv Vintage Studio are to get €8,000 each; Amdalah Africa Foundation is to get €7,000; Kilcooley National School, Loughrea €6,000; Ukrainians Helping Ukrainians Galway €5,000 and Ballinderreen Community Centre €4,000

Local Junior Minister Seán Canney says these organisations are engaging with communities across Galway to foster discussion and awareness of EU policies, values and opportunities

