Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam

Funding has been secured for the establishment of homeless support services for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam.

Two members of the Traveller community will be employed as project workers to work alongside the primary healthcare projects in those areas.


It’s one of three pilot projects across the country to be chosen by Genio to develop proposals over the next 18 months.

Thelma Birrane, Regional Coordinator for Traveller Health with Community Healthcare West explains how it’ll work:

