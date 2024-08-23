Funding for community projects in Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh

Funding has been announced for three community projects in Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh.

Each will receive €50 thousand under the Town Centre First programme.





In Eyrecourt, it’ll progress plans for a playground, skatepark and community space beside the village square.

In Clonbur, the money will go towards the refurbishment of the community centre; while in Ahascragh, it’ll go towards redevelopment of the parish hall.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says the volunteer committee have done wonderful work in Ahascragh – and a new hall would revitalise the area.

