Funding for accessibility measures for the disabled and the elderly at Galway libraries
Almost €12,000 in funding will go toward accessibility measures at Galway libraries.
It’s part of a Government investment of half a million euro to provide library equipment to support the elderly and people with disabilities.
The funding for Galway will allow for height adjustable seats, Connect Tables and rollators to support the elderly and people with physical disabilities.
It’ll also provide for assistive technology including signage and Hovercam document cameras to support those with visual impairments.
