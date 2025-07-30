  • Services

Funding for 5 Galway projects under Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

5 Galway projects are to receive funding under the government’s Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme.

Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan has allocated just under 300 thousand euro to 64 projects nationwide.

The Galway projects getting five thousand euro each are:

Athenry Arts & Heritage Company Ltd for its community festival showcasing local talent in music, drama, and visual arts,

Centre for Environmental Living and Training in Loughrea for an eco-themed arts festival featuring hands-on workshops in creativity, sustainability, and traditional crafts, based at the Slieve Aughty Centre.

Comharchumann Shailearna Teoranta Indreabhán for Scoil Gheimhridh Joe Steve, a festival of drama, literature and music celebrating the life and work of writer and activist Joe Steve Ó Neachtain.

Féile Cheoil Larry Reynolds Ballinasloe for a four-day traditional music festival with performances and competitions.

Resurgam Choir CLG Galway City for a series of concerts and musical events in St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Seán Canney says such festivals and summer schools nurture creativity, and preserve our rich culture and traditions.

