Funding for 20 heritage projects across Galway

Funding for 20 heritage projects across Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Heritage projects across Galway have received €330 thousand in funding.

The allocation is under the Heritage Council’s 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

The highest award of €25 thousand went to six groups and they are:

Mill Museum Trust Tuam, Kilchreest Castledaly Community Development Group, Claregalway Church Pastroal Council, Killogilleen Graveyard Committee, Oughterard Culture and Heritage Group, and Ballygar Tidy Towns.

Thirteen other groups received funding ranging from €2 thousand to €21 thousand.

Here is the full list of allocations:

Connemara Dark Skies – €1,922
Butterfly Conservation Ireland – €2,881 (Across multiple counties)
Irish Basking Shark Group – €5,000 (Across multiple counties)
Irish Basketmakers Association – €5,798 (Across multiple counties)
Millltown Community Council – €5,480
Mill Museum Trust Tuam – €25,000
Glinsk Community Development Society Ltd – €14,453
Kilchreest Castledaly Community Development Group – €25,000
Kilskeagh heritage Committee – €20,748
Select Vestry of the Aughrim & Creagh Parish Union – €18,000
Ballinderreen Community Centre – €16,913
Claregalway Church Pastoral Council – €25,000
Killogilleen Graveyard Committee – €25,000
Reilig na bhFilí (Killeeneen) – €18,385
The Mannion Clan Association – €10,567
Kilshanvey Community Group – €11,821
Oughterard Culture & Heritage Group – €25,000
Creggs Rural Development – €19,000
Ballygar Tidy Towns – €25,000

 

