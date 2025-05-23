Funding for 20 heritage projects across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Heritage projects across Galway have received €330 thousand in funding.

The allocation is under the Heritage Council’s 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

The highest award of €25 thousand went to six groups and they are:

Mill Museum Trust Tuam, Kilchreest Castledaly Community Development Group, Claregalway Church Pastroal Council, Killogilleen Graveyard Committee, Oughterard Culture and Heritage Group, and Ballygar Tidy Towns.

Thirteen other groups received funding ranging from €2 thousand to €21 thousand.

Here is the full list of allocations:

Connemara Dark Skies – €1,922

Butterfly Conservation Ireland – €2,881 (Across multiple counties)

Irish Basking Shark Group – €5,000 (Across multiple counties)

Irish Basketmakers Association – €5,798 (Across multiple counties)

Millltown Community Council – €5,480

Mill Museum Trust Tuam – €25,000

Glinsk Community Development Society Ltd – €14,453

Kilchreest Castledaly Community Development Group – €25,000

Kilskeagh heritage Committee – €20,748

Select Vestry of the Aughrim & Creagh Parish Union – €18,000

Ballinderreen Community Centre – €16,913

Claregalway Church Pastoral Council – €25,000

Killogilleen Graveyard Committee – €25,000

Reilig na bhFilí (Killeeneen) – €18,385

The Mannion Clan Association – €10,567

Kilshanvey Community Group – €11,821

Oughterard Culture & Heritage Group – €25,000

Creggs Rural Development – €19,000

Ballygar Tidy Towns – €25,000

