Funding boost for Gaeltacht

Community and arts groups across the Galway Gaeltacht have been allocated funding of €826,500 – an increase of €156,500 on last year’s allocation.

The grants come from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht with additional financial support by Udaras na Gaeltachta.

The allocation was announced by Seán Kyne, Government Chief Whip, Aire don Ghaeilge, don Ghaeltacht agus do na hOileáin, as part of an overall allocation of over €4.225 million to support Gaeltacht communities and the Irish Language this year.

“The national figure includes allocations for Galway-based organisations such as Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta (early-years and childcare services), Muintearas (education and training) and Ealaín na Gaeltachta (arts),” he said.

“In addition, a dozen community organisations and co-operatives in Galway have been allocated funding of €826,500 – an increase of €156,500 on last year’s allocation.

“The organisations include community development organisations across Galway’s Gaeltacht including organisations in Spiddal, Moycullen, Carna, Clonbur, Inverin, Lettermullen and the Aran Islands, among others.

“This investment is funding a wide range of programmes and supports including childcare, education, youth work, employment and enterprise, arts and creativity, tourism as well as language-based events and activities which are all vital for the continuation of Irish as the primary language of our Gaeltacht communities,” he concluded.