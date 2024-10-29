  • Services

Services

Funding awarded for sports equipment in parks in Tuam and Ballinasloe

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Funding awarded for sports equipment in parks in Tuam and Ballinasloe
Share story:

At Palace Grounds, funding will support the installation of a 3v3 basketball court, and a table tennis and tec ball table.

More like this:
no_space
State moves to tackle shortage of rural GPs

The University of Galway is to introduce a Rural and Remote Graduate Entry Medicine Stream – aime...

no_space
Cois Fharraige displays its musical talents – across the decades and generations

Words and photos: Seán Ó Mainnín The crisp diction and clear voice of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain's ...

no_space
Plans on track to transform old Poolboy site into amenity and recreational park

The preliminary design has now been completed for the long-awaited transformation of the former P...

no_space
OPW urged by Minister for Disability to expand public access to Portumna’s Dowager House

no_space
UG researchers unlock secrets on cooling of North Atlantic Ocean during Ice Age

no_space
Sean-nós singing workshops return to University of Galway tomorrow

no_space
Councillor Helen Ogbu to run for the Labour Party in General Election in Galway West

no_space
City Council has one of highest uptakes of electric vehicles nationwide

no_space
Galway Stroke patients encouraged to take part in Irish Heart Foundation series of online talks that begins tomorrow

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up