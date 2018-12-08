Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been allocated for the provision of five public WiFi spots in Galway.
The move is part of an EU initiative called WiFi 4 EU – which aims to establish free and open-access WiFi spots across Europe.
€60 thousand has been awarded towards creation of four public WiFi spots in the city – while a further €15 thousand will go towards a hub in the county.
Locations will be selected over the next 18 months – but they must be areas considered ‘centres of public life’ with no other free service.
For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…
Funding awarded for development of free public wifi zones in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been allocated for the provision of five public WiFi spots in Galway.