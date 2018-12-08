Funding awarded for development of free public wifi zones in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been allocated for the provision of five public WiFi spots in Galway.

The move is part of an EU initiative called WiFi 4 EU – which aims to establish free and open-access WiFi spots across Europe.

€60 thousand has been awarded towards creation of four public WiFi spots in the city – while a further €15 thousand will go towards a hub in the county.

Locations will be selected over the next 18 months – but they must be areas considered ‘centres of public life’ with no other free service.

