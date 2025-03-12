Funding assistance for 19 Galway agricultural shows

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding assistance has been announced for 19 Galway agricultural shows

They will share an allocation of 140 thousand euro as part of a national allocation

Clifden Connemara Pony Show will get ten thousand euro while Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural show will get 9 thousand euro

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney believes it’s important to preserve the local shows’ vibrancy:

