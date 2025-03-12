Funding assistance for 19 Galway agricultural shows

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Funding assistance has been announced for 19 Galway agricultural shows
They will share an allocation of 140 thousand euro as part of a national allocation
Clifden Connemara Pony Show will get ten thousand euro while Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural show will get 9 thousand euro
Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney believes it’s important to preserve the local shows’ vibrancy:
Full list:
- Ardrahan Agricultural Show – €6,700
- Athenry Agricultural Show – €8,350
- Ballinasloe Horse and Agri Show – €8,350
- Ballyconneely Agricultural Show – €6,700
- Ballyconneely Performance Show – €5,880
- Cashel Pony Show – €5,880
- Claregalway Agricultural Show – €6,700
- Clifden Annual Connemara Pony Show – €9,995
- Connemara Pony of the Year Show – €5,880
- Corrandulla Show – €8,350
- Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show – €9,205
- Gort & District Show – €6,700
- Loughrea Agricultural Show Association – €6,700
- Maam Cross Show – €5,880
- Monivea Show – €8,350
- Mountbellew Agricultural Show – €8,350
- Oughterard Show Society – €8,350
- Roundstone Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show – €6,700
- Taispéantais Chois Fharraige (Spiddal) – €6,700