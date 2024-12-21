  • Services

Funding approved for two South Galway flood relief schemes

Published:

Funding approved for two South Galway flood relief schemes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding has been approved for two South Galway flood relief schemes.

The OPW has allocated €13,600 for works at Circular Road Gort and €12,600 for works at Roo Tierneevin.

It will cover works including installing a new embankment with a waterproof barrier layer and relocating the entryway.

In addition a 20 metre low-level concrete wall will be constructed.

It will also fund the maintenance of the existing open channel and removing silt and vegetation flowing into the Streamstown River.

Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney says he hopes the works will begin early next year.

