Funding approved for three popular Galway swimming spots

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three popular outdoor swimming spots in Galway have been granted funding for upgrades.

Trá Mhór in Inverin, Longpoint in Loughrea and Traught beach near Kinvara will recieve new access points and outdoor freshwater showers using the funding.

The €25,000 in funding is part of a national outdoor swimming package worth €330,000 announced by the minister for Health Jennifer Murnane.

Indpendent Councillor for Gort-Kinvara Geraldine Donohue says this funding, alongside allocations from the recent County Council budget, is a big help