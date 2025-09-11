Funding announced to support disadvantaged learners across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding has been announced to support disadvantaged learners across Galway.

€150,000 through the Government’s ‘Reach Fund’ will support the Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board, or GRETB.

It’ll distribute money to community education groups, to support learners in building skills, and offering education opportunties through simplified pathways.

Nationally, €4.5m has been allocated, to support more than 100 thousand educationally disadvantaged learners across the country.