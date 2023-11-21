Funding announced for major outdoor projects in Oranmore, Ballinasloe and Inis Mor
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Funding has been announced for three major outdoor recreation projects in Galway.
The allocations from the Department of Rural and Community Development has been divided between projects in Oranmore and Ballinasloe, as well as on Inis Mor.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Just shy of €50 thousand will support the development of a masterplan for Renville Park in Oranmore.
The plan is to develop a major tourism attraction that builds on the unique heritage of the immensely popular forest park.
Meanwhile, in Ballinasloe, another €50 thousand will allow a feasibility study to be carried out on developing a public park in the town.
And a further €35 thousand has also been announced for a feasibility study on the Aran Island of Inis Mór.
It’ll look at the potential for a tidal pool along the sea shore.
The post Funding announced for major outdoor projects in Oranmore, Ballinasloe and Inis Mor appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas
An event exploring creative and cultural industries in rural areas is taking place in Galway city...
Local TD seeks meeting with Irish Water CEO over Kinvara boil notice
Local TD Ciaran Cannon has sought a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water about the long running Ki...
10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region
There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the Nort...
Galway Community College salutes hope and honours fallen heroes
BY JAMES VARLEY Students and staff of Galway Community College commemorated the 63rd anniversa...
Land Development Agency set to take ownership of Port lands for housing
Galway Harbour Company is almost ready to sign off on a deal with the Land Development Agency (LD...
Galway’s Carer of the Year
A former Garda who gave up her job to look after her little girl born with a rare, genetic neurol...
No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway
Select Technology Group has acquired DID Electrical Group, subject to approval from the CCPC. A k...
National Show Me I.D campaign launched in Galway City
A national campaign to limit sales of age restricted products such as alcohol, vapes and tobacco ...
University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday
University of Galway is to award 10 honorary degrees this week and next. The Honorary Degree awar...