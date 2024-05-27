Fund puts wind in communities’ sails

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables have opened the latest round of community funding available from Galway Wind Park in Cloosh Valley in Connemara.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Galway Wind Park Community Fund which is designed to benefit local groups and individuals in the vicinity of Galway Wind Park.
Eligible applicants within a 20km radius of the wind farm, with preference given to projects within a 5km radius, can apply to the fund up to Friday, June 21.
Established in 2018, the Galway Wind Park Community Fund provides around €400,000 of funding per year. In the past six years just over €3 million has been awarded to the local Connemara community through its Local Fund, Major Projects Fund, and Scholarship Fund.
Last year, over €155,000 was awarded to a total of 151 community groups close to Galway Wind Park through the wind farm’s Local Community Fund.
Among those selected to receive funding last year was the Corribdale Grounds Committee. The community group received €10,000 to restore children’s playground equipment in Corribdale Park in Oughterard, which had fallen into disrepair during the pandemic.
“Making the playground in Corribdale Park safe for use after it suffered neglect during the pandemic wouldn’t have been possible without funding from the Galway Wind Park Community Fund,” said Gerry Gibbons, Secretary of the Corribdale Grounds Committee.
“I urge all eligible local groups in need of funding to consider applying this year. The application process is straightforward, and those managing the Fund are very helpful,” he added.
Community Investment Manager for SSE Renewables Anne Reynolds said they were looking forward to welcoming applications from community groups and individuals ‘focused on improving energy efficiency, safety, environmental sustainability, social sustainability, recreation and tourism, and education or skills development’.
“By taking the time to apply you could join hundreds of others who have helped power change over the years with help from the Fund,” she said.
The 174MW Galway Wind Park, co-owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables is one of Ireland’s largest onshore wind farms, generating enough renewable energy to power around 140,000 homes annually, while offsetting roughly 289,000 tonnes of harmful carbon emissions each year.
Applications open online at: www.sserenewables.com/GalwayFund.
Pictured: Last year’s recipients of financial aid from the Galway Wind Park Community Fund.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
City Councillor calls for walkability audits for people with disabilities
Councillor Alan Curran is calling on the City Council to carry out walkability audits for people ...
Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment
Local residents have been raising concerns that parking spaces may be lost in the redevelopment o...
Booster station planned to improve water supply in Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara
Uisce Éireann have confirmed a short-term measure to resolve the water difficulties in the Tir an...
Station upgrade must be followed by more Gardaí
The upgrading of Spiddal Garda Station should be followed with an urgent increase in Garda number...
Local couple thanked for donating land to make life safer for pedestrians
A South Galway couple have generously donated part of their property to provide a new footpath th...
Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024
Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024. Headford Lace ...
Five University of Galway Research Projects to receive nearly €6 million in funding for healthcare, climate and tech research
Five projects from the University of Galway are to benefit from funding announced this morning by...
Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway
There’s a call for a new €50m fund to be established to drive the delivery of badly needed ...
One day closure of R355 at Magheranearla due to roadworks
There will be a one day closure of the R355 at Magheranearla tomorrow due to road resurfacing wor...