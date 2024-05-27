Fund puts wind in communities’ sails

SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables have opened the latest round of community funding available from Galway Wind Park in Cloosh Valley in Connemara.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Galway Wind Park Community Fund which is designed to benefit local groups and individuals in the vicinity of Galway Wind Park.

Eligible applicants within a 20km radius of the wind farm, with preference given to projects within a 5km radius, can apply to the fund up to Friday, June 21.

Established in 2018, the Galway Wind Park Community Fund provides around €400,000 of funding per year. In the past six years just over €3 million has been awarded to the local Connemara community through its Local Fund, Major Projects Fund, and Scholarship Fund.

Last year, over €155,000 was awarded to a total of 151 community groups close to Galway Wind Park through the wind farm’s Local Community Fund.

Among those selected to receive funding last year was the Corribdale Grounds Committee. The community group received €10,000 to restore children’s playground equipment in Corribdale Park in Oughterard, which had fallen into disrepair during the pandemic.

“Making the playground in Corribdale Park safe for use after it suffered neglect during the pandemic wouldn’t have been possible without funding from the Galway Wind Park Community Fund,” said Gerry Gibbons, Secretary of the Corribdale Grounds Committee.

“I urge all eligible local groups in need of funding to consider applying this year. The application process is straightforward, and those managing the Fund are very helpful,” he added.

Community Investment Manager for SSE Renewables Anne Reynolds said they were looking forward to welcoming applications from community groups and individuals ‘focused on improving energy efficiency, safety, environmental sustainability, social sustainability, recreation and tourism, and education or skills development’.

“By taking the time to apply you could join hundreds of others who have helped power change over the years with help from the Fund,” she said.

The 174MW Galway Wind Park, co-owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables is one of Ireland’s largest onshore wind farms, generating enough renewable energy to power around 140,000 homes annually, while offsetting roughly 289,000 tonnes of harmful carbon emissions each year.

Applications open online at: www.sserenewables.com/GalwayFund.

Pictured: Last year’s recipients of financial aid from the Galway Wind Park Community Fund.