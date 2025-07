This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A full policing plan is in place all this week, as crowds descend on the city each day for the Galway Races.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Ballybrit for the seven-day Summer Festival.

Gates open at 2:30 this afternoon, with the first of seven races going to post from five-past-five.

Superintendent Paudie O’Shea has this advice for those attending the Races.