  • Services

Services

Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna

Published:

Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna
Share story:

There’s fustration over paused active travel projects in areas such as Portumna, which would provide safer routes for locals.

Councillor Declan Kelly is requesting urgent funding for a pedestrian crossing on St. Joseph’s Road, which had been included in a planned project.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Independent Ireland Councillor says the project was ready to move to design stage, but the NTA has halted it, and funding won’t be available for the foreseeable future.

Councillor Kelly says the Government needs to get their priorities right and provide the funding needed to get projects like this done:

The post Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe

Councillor Evelyn Parsons is to stand as an independent candidate in upcoming local elections in ...

no_space
Host of musical stars line up to aid grief support service for kids

A host of musical stars from all corners of the entertainment industry will share a stage next we...

no_space
Outgoing Chamber CEO turns his hand to politics

The outgoing  CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery, has declared his intention to run as an Indepen...

no_space
Veteran councillor Terry O’Flaherty to contest elections

One of the longest-serving councillors in the city has announced her intention to contest the loc...

no_space
Galway to remain without a senior governmet minister as Hildegarde Naughton to stay as Government Chief Whip and Super Junior Minister

Galway is to remain without a senior governmet minister as Hildegarde Naughton is to stay Governm...

no_space
Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until June

A case against former TD and sitting county councillor, Colm Keaveney, for allegedly driving unde...

no_space
Galway man jailed for false imprisonment and assault of girlfriend

A Galway man who falsely imprisoned, threatened, attacked and sexually assaulted his girlfriend f...

no_space
Water outage in Moycullen due to Bypass works

Residents in Moycullen are being advised that due to works associated with the construction of th...

no_space
Catherine Connolly claims Simon Harris has no sense of what a republic “really means”

Simon Harris has no sense whatsoever as to what a republic, public services, and equality truly m...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up