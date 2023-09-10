Frustration over lack of progress on “badly needed” pedestrian crossing in Letterfrack
There’s frustration over a lack of progress on installing a “badly needed” pedestrian crossing in Letterfrack.
Local councillor Eileen Mannion has once again raised the issue with Galway County Council at a meeting this week.
She argues that provision was made for a crossing years ago when roadworks were carried out by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
But despite that, and long-running calls for the crossing to be installed, there’s been no movement and there are no solid plans in place.
Councillor Mannion says it’s long overdue and badly needed.
