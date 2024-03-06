Frustration over glacial pace of progress on Claregalway flood relief scheme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A meeting this week heard immense frustrations over the glacial pace of progress on a long-awaited flood relief scheme for Claregalway.
Councillor Jim Cuddy said despite the project being approved in 2019, he “won’t hold his breath” that the main works will actually begin this year as planned.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The severe delays can largely be linked to the need to acquire private land for a major aspect of the project – an attenuation pond to hold excess water.
The problem it aims to solve is the N83 through Claregalway turning into a lake after moderate to heavy rainfall.
Councillor Cuddy has been speaking to David Nevin.
The post Frustration over glacial pace of progress on Claregalway flood relief scheme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway companies combine forces to promote outdoor adventure
Two Galway companies have partnered up with the goal of promoting better health and outdoor adven...
Mountbellew Agricultural College to host Farm Walk and Talks for regional schools
Agri Aware is set to hold Farm Walk & Talk events in Mountbellew Agricultural College tomorro...
Diverse group of women to gather for AMDAF Roundtable event in Tuam
A diverse group of women will take part in a panel discussion at an event in Tuam this weekend. T...
Coast Road into Oranmore to get major overhaul this year
The Coast Road in Oranmore – a busy commuter route into the city – is to get a major ...
Tuam area councillors push for more power on maintenance issues in private estates
There’s a push from local councillors to have more power in alleviating maintenance issues ...
Efforts intensify to establish mental health crisis team for Galway
Community Healthcare West is working to establish a mental health crisis team for Galway. It̵...
Cabinet Minister critical in response to Mairead Farrell on people “having no choice” but to emigrate
A Cabinet Minister has criticised Sinn Fein policy in a response to claims from Deputy Mairead Fa...
New electric car registrations down 16% in Galway last month
There’s been a drop in new electric car registrations so far this year in Galway compared t...
University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People
A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People...