Frustration grows over lack of action on Kingston Road bus shelter

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Councillors are criticising the NTA over a lack of action on the replacement of a bus shelter on Kingston Road.

The shelter was knocked down during storm Eowyn in January and has yet to be replaced.

Councillors were recently told by the NTA that the installation and repair of bus shelters is the responsibility of the City Council.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Independent Councillor for Galway City West, Donal Lyons has said that users of the bus stop are getting frustrated.